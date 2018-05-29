At least 10 people were beheaded in an attack in northern Mozambique over the weekend in an area where previous attacks have been reported, state Radio Mozambique said on Tuesday.

Police in the capital Maputo could not immediately give details of the attack in a village near the town of Palma, close to Mozambique's border with Tanzania and near one of the world's biggest untapped offshore gas fields.

"Unknown persons killed by decapitation at least 10 people in recent days in the administrative post of Olumbi, Palma district, in the north of Cabo Delgado province," Radio Mocambique said in a brief report.

The radio station did not provide any further details on the attack. Portuguese news agency Lusa, quoting national broadcaster TVM, said two children were among those beheaded, but this could not be independently verified.