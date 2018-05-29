WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 10 beheaded in Mozambique attack
Police officers are gathering information and authorities have moved security teams to areas where further attacks are feared in northern Mozambique, where previous attacks have been reported.
At least 10 beheaded in Mozambique attack
In this photo taken Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, police patrol the border town of Manica, Mozambique. Residents have appointed guards who work with the police in reporting any suspicious activities and raising the alarm if needed. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
May 29, 2018

At least 10 people were beheaded in an attack in northern Mozambique over the weekend in an area where previous attacks have been reported, state Radio Mozambique said on Tuesday.

Police in the capital Maputo could not immediately give details of the attack in a village near the town of Palma, close to Mozambique's border with Tanzania and near one of the world's biggest untapped offshore gas fields.

"Unknown persons killed by decapitation at least 10 people in recent days in the administrative post of Olumbi, Palma district, in the north of Cabo Delgado province," Radio Mocambique said in a brief report.

The radio station did not provide any further details on the attack. Portuguese news agency Lusa, quoting national broadcaster TVM, said two children were among those beheaded, but this could not be independently verified.

RECOMMENDED

Palma district administrator David Machimbuko told the station that authorities had moved security teams to areas where further attacks were feared. Police spokesman Inacio Dina said officers were gathering information from a team dispatched to the north.

Local media have reported a series of attacks carried out by militants since October last year, when police stations were attacked in the north, a predominantly Muslim region.

Muslims make up about 18 percent of Mozambique's population. Roman Catholics form the largest single religious grouping, with about 30 percent of its 30 million people.

The gas project is located in the Rovuma basin off the northern coast of Mozambique, an area where oil firms are exploring. Experts say the reserves are enough to supply energy to Britain, France, Germany and Italy for over 20 years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal