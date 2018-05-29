Starbucks Corp appealed to customers for forgiveness in a row over racial profiling on Tuesday, saying its behavior towards two black American customers last month had been reprehensible as it closed 8,000 stores for anti-bias training.

The company has settled privately with the two men after the incident in a Philadelphia store on April 12, and will try to draw a line under the row with a day of workshops in traditionally slow afternoon hours which Wall Street analysts say will only cost it $5-$7 million in lost business.

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz, the architect of its move into a cafe format in the late 1980s, said in an open letter that the decision to call police and their subsequent arrests "were reprehensible and did not represent the company's mission and enduring values."

"We determined that insufficient support and training, a company policy that defined customers as paying patrons —versus anyone who enters a store — and bias led to the decision to call the police," he said.

Maurice Carney is the research director for APPEAL Incorporated, a group focused on empowering communities of African descent in the US. He has more for TRT World on the Starbucks shut down from Washington DC.