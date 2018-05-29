June 24 will mark the first time Turkey will hold both presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day. Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in modern Turkish history, all presidential candidates revealed their roadmaps to outline a vision for the country's post-election future. While domestic issues loom large in voters' minds, foreign policy and security issues have also become the focus of the candidates.

There are 10 political parties running in the parliamentary elections: the governing AK Party in an alliance with the MHP and BBP; the main opposition CHP in an alliance with Iyi Party, SP and DP; and the parties without an alliance are HDP, Vatan Party and HUDA PAR.

Six presidential candidates are running from different parties. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate for the AK Party, MHP, HUDA PAR the BBP. Muharrem Ince for the CHP, Meral Aksener for Iyi Party and the DP, and Temel Karamollaoglu for the SP.

HDP is contesting its former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas as its presidential candidate, while the Vatan Party is backing its leader Dogu Perincek.

Despite the alliances, each political party and presidential candidate has their own manifestos for the elections.

Following are the foreign policy promises by the contestants.

Syrian war and national security

The fight against terrorism in the neighbouring countries Syria and Iraq, and the civil war in Syria remain a priority for almost all the candidates.

The governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s presidential candidate and incumbent President Erdogan has promised to clear Turkey’s border from terrorists as he unveiled his party's manifesto.

His party's manifesto is mostly a reflection of recent government policies, as the AK Party has been governing the country since 2002.

They have supported the opposition in Syria who have been fighting against the Assad regime since the beginning of the country's civil war in 2011.

After Ankara carried out two military operations, Euphrates Shield (2016-2017) and Olive Branch (2018), in the Syria-Turkish border region against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists, Erdogan said Turkey’s operations along its southern border would continue “until not a single terrorist is left.”

“We will not give up on constricting terrorist organisations. In the new period, Turkey will add new ones [operations] to the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in order to clear its borders.”

He also said, "Turkey will continue to develop its defence industry to become a global power.”

The military operations followed a spate of attacks in Turkey that claimed scores of lives and were separately claimed by both the terrorist organisations. There has been a significant decrease in the violence after the launch of the operations.

The presidential nominee of Turkey's main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), former high school physics teacher Muharrem Ince, said in his election manifesto, titled “Future Declaration,” that Turkey’s fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), PKK/YPG terrorists and also Daesh would "continue without hesitation."

CHP was accused by critics of not fighting FETO enough. The group and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left at least 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In his manifesto, Ince made clear his Syrian policy, expressing his support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Although we have 4 million Syrians living in Turkey, we do not have an embassy in Syria, it is not acceptable,” he said.

“We will demand an election under supervision of the UN with the participation of all Syrians who live inside and outside of the country, and we will also support the establishment of a new constitution.”

“When all are done, Syrians will willingly go back to their country,” he added.

Since the start of the Syrian war in 2011, nearly 4 million refugees have come to Turkey for shelter.

Former interior minister and nationalist-leaning Iyi (Good) Party’s presidential candidate, Meral Aksener, though sees terror as the biggest obstacle to the development of foreign policy.

Aksener said “being a state” means “producing policy over making people live, not die."

"If you act like a state, there will not be Afrin," she said adding that "there will not be a flow of migrants."

She also set a goal to have a "fast-breaking meal with migrants in Syria in 2019."

"A strong Iraq and a strong Syria mean a strong Turkey. Development of the countries in the region is a benefit to Turkey,” she added.

Apart from the other candidates, the Felicity Party’s nominee Temel Karamollaoglu did not explicitly mention Syria in his manifesto.

The Peoples' Democratic Party’s (HDP) candidate Selahattin Demirtas also touched upon the Syrian war in his manifesto, making a commitment to put in an effort to end the war in the country and also uncover a democratic solution based on the brotherhood and equality of its own people.

Demirtas is in jail, arrested for alleged links with the PKK terror group.

The Patriotic Party’s candidate, Dogu Perincek, who is known for his close ties with Russia, has also expressed his willingness to end terrorism and to have a formal relationship with the Syrian regime.