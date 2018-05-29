ABC cancelled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet that referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." Barr had apologised and deleted her Monday-night tweet, calling it a "bad joke," but the damage had already been done.

Barr was also dumped by her talent agency, ICM Partners.

The revival of the comedy was a surprise smash for ABC, owned by the Walt Disney Co, and was counted on to lead the network's fortunes next season.

Its first new episode in March was seen by more than 25 million people, with delayed viewing counted in, numbers that are increasingly rare in network television.

ABC expected advertisers to pay millions of dollars for the chance to be seen during commercial breaks on television's most popular comedy after "The Big Bang Theory."

And it was all killed in a 53-character tweet.

One of the few network shows about a working-class family, "Roseanne" attracted considerable attention upon its return when Barr's character supported President Donald Trump. That made the show popular with conservative viewers, and Trump himself suggested the character's backing had a lot to do with the show's success.

Barr herself has a history of diving into political conspiracy theories on her Twitter feed, and she ended her Memorial Day weekend with a series of statements.

She criticised Democratic financier George Soros and tweeted that Chelsea Clinton was "Chelsea Soros Clinton," implying she was married to a nephew of Soros. Clinton herself corrected Barr online.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted two of Barr's statements about Soros, although not the remark about Jarrett.