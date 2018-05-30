A public inquiry into the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in West London, which last June claimed the lives of 72 people, started on Monday beginning with two weeks of tributes.

More than 500 survivors, grieving families, and friends, as well as North Kensington residents, are taking part in the inquiry, being held in a local hotel, with a final day of commemoration hearings.

This first phase of the inquiry will look into the facts such as how and where the fire started and spread and how the building was evacuated.

The June 14, 2017 fire was blamed on a faulty fridge, according to earlier reports. The blaze spread quickly due to the 24-story building’s cladding (covering), which was thought to have worked as an accelerator.

The final death toll of 72 included a stillborn baby, according to the British police.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from London.

The public inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May shortly after the inferno, and a separate police inquiry is still underway to determine the cause and the reasons for the high death toll in the disaster.

Victims at centre of inquiry

The statements starting on Monday from friends and family members are meant to keep the victims at the centre of the inquiry, which will try to determine how the disaster happened and prevent a similar tragedy happening in the future.

"When we die, we live on in the memories of those who knew and loved us," said retired judge Martin Moore-Bick, who is leading the inquiry. "It is fitting therefore that the opening hearings ... should be dedicated to the memory of those who died."

Natasha Elcock, who was rescued from the 11th floor of the block, says the tributes will be "exceptionally difficult" to hear, but she is grateful the judge permitted them.

Speaking to the BBC, Elcock says that she is "immensely proud" of the survivors because through all of their grief and sorrow "they want to do their relatives proud. They want to ensure that their memory is brought to this inquiry, and I think it's exceptionally important that it starts with this."