Greek workers strike against bailout reforms
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greek workers strike against bailout reformsMore than 10,000 striking workers, youths and pensioners marched to parliament around noon to protest against a new wave of austerity measures due to begin after the current international bailout expires in August.
Members of the communist-affiliated PAME take part in a demonstration marking a 24-hour general strike against against planned austerity measures in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, on May 30, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
May 30, 2018

Thousands of Greek workers went on strike on Wednesday to protest against years of belt-tightening and a new wave of austerity measures that will kick in after the country's third international bailout expires this summer.

Some flights were grounded, ships were unable to sail and public transport was disrupted in the one-day nationwide action organised by Greece's largest labour unions, the private sector GSEE and its public sector counterpart ADEDY.

More than 10,000 striking workers, youths and pensioners marched to parliament around 1000 GMT (noon local time), most of them waving flags of the Communist-affiliated group, PAME. 

They held banners reading "No!" and "They have crushed our lives!"

"They (politicians) have devoured us," shouted Yannis Vlachos, a municipal worker from the southern Peloponnesian city of Sparta, pointing his finger at parliament.

"The government, which implements the same policies that have destroyed the people and the economy, is loading the back of workers and pensioners with new unbearable measures," GSEE said in a statement.

State TV and private TV stations aired documentaries instead of news bulletins, as journalists also walked out.

Despite public opposition, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015 signed up to Greece's current international bailout, which is due to expire in August.

SOURCE:Reuters
