Thousands of Greek workers went on strike on Wednesday to protest against years of belt-tightening and a new wave of austerity measures that will kick in after the country's third international bailout expires this summer.

Some flights were grounded, ships were unable to sail and public transport was disrupted in the one-day nationwide action organised by Greece's largest labour unions, the private sector GSEE and its public sector counterpart ADEDY.

More than 10,000 striking workers, youths and pensioners marched to parliament around 1000 GMT (noon local time), most of them waving flags of the Communist-affiliated group, PAME.

They held banners reading "No!" and "They have crushed our lives!"

"They (politicians) have devoured us," shouted Yannis Vlachos, a municipal worker from the southern Peloponnesian city of Sparta, pointing his finger at parliament.