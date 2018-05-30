CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Korean Taekwondo athletes perform for unity at the Vatican
Ten Taekwondo athletes from North and South Korea introduced their stunning kicks to the Roman Catholic Pope Francis at the Vatican to celebrate unity between the countries.
Korean Taekwondo athletes perform for unity at the Vatican
Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 30, 2018

Youths from North and South Korea treated Pope Francis on Wednesday to a display of their taekwondo prowess in a demonstration for peace on their divided peninsula.

The 10 martial arts athletes, half in white and half in black uniforms, staged a dramatic high kick in which one of them shattered a wood panel.

They then unfurled a banner reading "Peace is more precious than victory."

RECOMMENDED

A little Korean girl released a dove of peace to cap the performance during the pope's weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square.

"To see the two Koreas together is a message of peace for all humanity," the pope said.

Pope Francis late last month praised North and South Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in for their "brave commitment" to peace.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal