Asia already has a $6 trillion deficit in infrastructure, and China, possessing $3.5 trillion in reserves hopes to try and plug that gap, but it cannot do so alone. Turkey’s construction sector is strong and has experience both at home and abroad, with a diversified set of business interests. The construction sector plays a crucial role in the Turkish economy, contributing 5.9 percent of the GDP, employing roughly 10 percent of the Turkish workforce and estimated to impact up to 30 percent of Turkey’s GDP.

The OBOR presents an opportunity for Turkish companies to seek more trade abroad. Being part of the project would mean greater interconnectedness with other countries along the route, and much of the investment that will be done over the next few decades will primarily be in the infrastructure sector.

Turkish construction companies may benefit from both contracts and expertise being shared with China’s own monolithic construction sector. China similarly faces the issue of overcapacity as its economic growth has slowed in recent years which has meant that supply now outstrips demand, giving added impetus to Chinese industry "go out"—a government-led strategy.

Turkey’s own economy would benefit from a "going out" strategy to relieve pressure on its own domestic economy, facing recurrent currency crises and the threat of an overheating economy.

Turkey may also use the OBOR as a conduit for its own interests in the region, such as its burgeoning economic and political influence in Somalia which has seen a measure of stability and prosperity being restored thanks to Turkish-Somali cooperation.

Mogadishu, once a prosperous sea-trading city acting as the door to Africa and Europe for the medieval sea routes (by virtue of its strategic location at the cusp of the Red Sea), may attempt to take advantage of the project. This would go a long way in bringing much-needed prosperity to the war-torn country, where much of the violence is a product of poverty. But it cannot do so without the support of Turkey who would provide its own economic assistance and political clout to ensure Somalia a fair deal as well as reliable trading partners in the region.

With such great opportunities abounding, there are many dangers in getting involved with the project, that Turkey must be cognizant of.

The OBOR is not merely a project to increase prosperity for both China and the world but is a strategy aimed at maximising China’s control of global wealth. Indeed, much of China’s rationale behind the initiative is both to mitigate and expel America’s economic influence and replace that with its own - as well as diversify its interests by turning away from the Pacific and westwards across the Eurasian landmass.

Turkey’s objective should be to further secure its own independence, and not swap one dependency for another.

China has been generously lending money to other governments on favourable terms, which in theory ensures smoother transactions and boosts China’s image abroad. However, China is known to tacitly expect a quid pro quo from the said government whether that be favourable diplomacy, increased reliance on China instead of the US for trade, or even business contracts for Chinese companies. This is key in assessing the intentions behind the OBOR, that although China claims the OBOR is meant to spread prosperity and cooperation between nations, they have been accused of embracing a new sort of imperialism "through contracts and loans".

A key example of this has been the debt traps that smaller nations in Asia have fallen in to and are now beholden to Chinese demands for concessions, such as the Sri Lankan leasing of its port to China for 99 years.

If Turkey is to seek to benefit from the OBOR, it must be fully aware of the strategic implications of becoming part of that network, as well as the overarching imperative to maintain its role in the project on purely strategic interests.

Turkey must use the OBOR not merely to become another component in it, but as a springboard to further its own interests. Turkey should continue to diversify its trade away from dependence on the EU, representing its largest trading partner, but should also be wary of switching that dependence to China.

Diversification and self-interest are the imperative when it comes to Turkey and its approach to the initiative, and should these objectives be achieved, President Erdogan’s desire to bring Turkey into the G10 and upper-income economies will soon be realised.