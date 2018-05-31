A Manhattan grand jury Wednesday indicted Harvey Weinstein on rape and sex crime charges, the next step in efforts by prosecutors to bring the disgraced Hollywood mogul to trial for alleged sex crimes.

The 66-year-old was initially charged last week in what was hailed a landmark for the #MeToo movement, nearly eight months after his career imploded in a blaze of accusations of misconduct.

"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said on Wednesday.

"Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs," added Vance, who has been criticised for failing to prosecute Weinstein in a separate case three years ago.

"This investigation remains active and ongoing. We continue to urge additional survivors and others with relevant information to call us," he added.

Weinstein intends to plead not guilty and "strongly denies" the "unsupported allegations," his defence lawyer Ben Brafman confirmed on Wednesday.

"We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr Weinstein to be acquitted," Brafman said.

TRT World'sWilliam Denslow has the latest from New York.