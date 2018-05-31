The United States will announce plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from the European Union, possibly as early as Thursday, theWall Street Journalreported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision would land ahead of a Friday deadline for exemptions to the planned metals tariffs amid stalled trade talks with the EU, and would likely prompt retaliation from the bloc.

A source familiar with the matter did not dispute that the tariffs would be implemented, but suggested to Reuters an announcement was unlikely on Thursday.

The US Commerce Department and US Trade Representative's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump on March 23 imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, but granted temporary exemptions to the EU, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Argentina.

Trump invoked a 1962 trade law to erect protections for US steel and aluminum producers on national security grounds, amid a worldwide glut of both metals that is largely blamed on excess production in China.