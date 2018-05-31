Prominent Emirati activist Ahmed Mansoor has been sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined $272,000 (1 million dirhams) on charges of criticising the United Arab Emirates government on social media, The National newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

A trade and tourism hub, the UAE is an absolute monarchy that tolerates little public criticism of its ruling system and has prosecuted Mansoor and other pro-democracy activists for what it called insulting the country’s leaders.

The National said, Mansoor insulted the "status and prestige of the UAE and its symbols," and its leaders and was trying to damage the country's relationship with its neighbours.

Second time around