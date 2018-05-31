Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said early Thursday it was" a grave mistake" that the United States preferred to work with a terrorist organisation in Syria.

Speaking at a pre-dawn suhoor meal in southern Antalya province, Cavusoglu said Turkey had been working for a while to remove the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from its borders.

"In fact, we are not the reason for this problem. But the US, which is our ally, they have supported a terrorist organisation. They have preferred to work with that terrorist organisation in Syria. It was a grave mistake," he said.

Stating that Turkey now was trying to make Washington correct its mistake, Cavusoglu said: "Because it is a self-contradiction for a country which says it is fighting against terrorism but makes an alliance with such a terror group."