Annexed Golan Heights may become new frontline
Israel has targeted several sites in Syria thought to be used by Iranian personnel, and in May it intercepted 20 Iranian Grad rockets while fears of the Golan heights becoming a new frontline are growing,
An Israeli soldier stands on top of a tank near the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. May 11, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 31, 2018

In the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, people support Syria's Assad regime.

Israel annexed the Golan in 1981, but people in four villages on Syria's border are predominately Druze Arabs. 

Many retain their Syrian citizenship and support an anti-Israeli alliance made up of Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah. 

Israel has attacked Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria dozens of times since 2011, but the fear now is that the Golan Heights could become a new frontline. 

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has the latest from the Golan Heights.

SOURCE:TRT World
