The strong anti-Iran rhetoric of the US administration has shocked and confused Iranians who have suffered long years of economic sanctions. Many had invested heavily in the hope that the Iran nuclear deal would relieve them from isolation opening Iran to world markets, bringing in much needed foreign investment, economic prosperity and jobs.

On May 8 the US President, Donald Trump, ruptured that hope when he tore up the nuclear deal signed in July 2015. Two weeks later US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, spoke about 12 demands that Iran has to fulfil in order to negotiate another nuclear deal with Washington. That was supposed to be the first articulation of US new policy towards Iran. But even some of the top US analysts of Iran described it as no-policy and no-strategy, but rather “a grab bag of wishful thinking wrapped in a thinly veiled exhortation for regime change in Iran”.

Most Iranians are now expecting typical US reactions like regime change through some unknown or unviable opposition group, or a military attack perhaps via the mediation of Israel. These are not conspiracy theories either.

During the nationwide protests in Iran in January, Trump’s series of tweets sounded like he was calling for regime change. The US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has also spoken about regime change unashamedly hoping the US could “celebrate in Iran the toppling of the regime”.

In the past he has advocated a joint attack by Israel and the US on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with "vigorous American support for Iran's opposition, aimed at regime change in Tehran."

The hardliners in Iran are jubilant and angry at the same time. They are angry because an increasing number of them have been put on new US sanctions list. Yet at the same time the threat from the US has given them the excuse they’ve been waiting for to sideline the moderate president Hassan Rouhani and move centre stage.

And Iran’s hardline Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave them his blessing by blaming Rouhani: "Well, the honourable officials made serious efforts; they sweated profusely over it, but they failed," he said in a speech one day after the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, called for boosting Iran’s defence capabilities: “the US move proved that America is against Iran’s defence and missile power and is using Iran’s peaceful nuclear program just as an excuse.”

These developments at the top of the political spectrum have only brought more anxiety for the majority of Iranians who do not support either the US administration’s regime change ideas or the Islamic Republic’s repressive policies. Yet they do not know where to turn and how to get out of the dilemma.

Over the past forty years the reform movement has failed time and again in establishing any meaningful change in the political structure. Corruption, economic mismanagement, political bickering and repressive measures against a variety of reform-seeking opposition groups have caused deep resentment amongst the population culminating in almost daily demonstrations and strikes over the past year.