A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence on Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers.

The gunshots sent thousands of demonstrators running for cover in Managua, Nicaragua's capital, and there were unconfirmed reports of about a dozen people wounded.

TRT World's Gavin Blackburn reports.

An Associated Press photographer saw one person with a wound to the head carried off in a stretcher with a sheet covering his upper body, apparently dead.

The gunfire appeared to come from government supporters near the end of the march, but demonstrators armed with improvised bottle-rocket launchers also opened fire in the skirmish.

Human rights observers say more than 80 people have been killed amid a harsh crackdown by government security forces and allied civilian groups on protests that began in April, along with nearly 900 wounded and over 400 arrested.

Wednesday was Mothers' Day in Nicaragua and the mothers of those killed during the protests had organised a protest march along Managua's main streets.

Earlier in the day, influential business leaders called for early elections to resolve weeks of deadly unrest.

Carlos Pellas Chamorro, the country's most prominent businessman and believed to be the Central American nation's first billionaire, said in an interview with La Prensa newspaper that the Ortega government's political model is "worn out." He called for the election of a new government through "a free and transparent process."