The United States said on Thursday it would impose harsh tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada, Mexico at 0400 GMT on Friday – another move sure to anger Washington's trading partners.

The announcement by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was sure to cast a long shadow over a meeting of finance ministers from the world's Group of Seven top economies that opens later in the day in Canada.

Ross said talks with the EU had failed to reach a satisfactory agreement to convince Washington to continue the exemption from the tariffs imposed in March.

Meanwhile, negotiations with Canada and Mexico to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement were "taking longer than we had hoped" and there was no "precise date" for concluding them, so their exemption also would be removed, Ross told reporters.

The announcement was confirmed by presidential proclamation shortly after Ross addressed reporters.

Despite weeks of talks with his EU counterparts, Ross said the US was not willing to meet the European demand that the EU be "exempted permanently and unconditionally from these tariffs."

"We had discussions with the European Commission and while we made some progress, they also did not get to the point where it was warranted either to continue the temporary exemption or have a permanent exemption," Ross said.

Canada retaliates

In reaction to the US decision, Canada, the largest supplier of steel to the US, will impose tariffs covering $12.8 billion on imports from the US, including whiskey, orange juice, steel, aluminum and other products, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"The American administration has made a decision today that we deplore, and obviously is going to lead to retaliatory measures, as it must," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Macron reacts

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling the US decision to levy tariffs on the European Union "illegal" and a "mistake."

Macron said that he deplores the US action and that he plans to speak with US President Donald Trump later Thursday telling him just that.

The French president said the tariff move does not in line with international trade law that the United States, France and Europe have subscribed to.

He stressed that there would be a European response.

Macron, who was the first foreign leader invited by Trump to a state visit, said the US president's decision is a mistake because it creates economic and commercial nationalism.

He ominously recalled the pre-World War II period saying, "Economic nationalism leads to war. This is exactly what happened in the 1930s."

Retaliation downplayed

Ross downplayed the threats of retaliation from those countries, but said talks could continue even amid the dispute to try to find a solution.

And President Donald Trump has the authority to alter the tariffs or impose quotas or "do anything he wishes at any point" – allowing "potential flexibility" to resolve the issue.

Trump imposed the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum using a national security justification, which Ross said encompasses a broad array of economic issues.

South Korea negotiated a steel quota, while Argentina, Australia and Brazil have arranged for "limitations on the volume they can ship to the US in lieu of tariffs," Ross said.