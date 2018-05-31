GAZA -- Starting March 31 up until mid May, the Great March of Return was lead by unarmed Palestinian protesters fighting for their right to return to their hometowns, breaking the illegal siege of Gaza.

Thousands were injured and several dozens died, yet as the march came to end after the May 14 massacre, we discovered its hidden ramshackle eauty.

We witnessed first-hand the people, the coast, the mosques, the skyline and all its intricate secrets during our two weeks there.

TRT World journalists Ahmed Ghoneim and Mustafa Kurkcu captured some moments of the march and life beyond the raging conflict in Gaza.

1.

“If we didn’t have the sea in Gaza, i really don’t know how we would survive,” says Yousef Basam, a resident of Gaza.

Beyond Gaza’s stunning coastline, however, is a sinister reality – a humanitarian crisis. The absence of a sewage system has infested the water with perilous chemicals. To the point where children are not advised to play on the sandy shores. Meanwhile Gaza’s fishermen go south and get shot by Egypt’s navy and killed by Israeli forces in the north.

Yet the salty waves come and go just like the hope of a better tomorrow for the people of Gaza.

2.

The sea is considered the main source of survival in Gaza. Hundreds of fishermen – predominantly young and middle-aged men – work everyday to provide the city with fresh produce.

The fishermen recently organised a peaceful protest dubbed "Freedom Boats" to break the siege. Several boats carrying injured Palestinians tried to cross the six-nautical-mile border imposed by Israeli and Egyptian authorities but were turned back by Israeli army patrols.

3.

The entire coastline of Gaza is covered in graffiti drawn by young artists across the city. Much of the work depicts revolutionary figures and slogans of hope and struggle.