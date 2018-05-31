US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that North Korea is "contemplating a strategic shift" and that talks to prepare a summit on its denuclearisation are making progress.

Pompeo said he had made "real progress" in New York talks with Kim Jong-un's right-hand man Kim Yong-chol towards the goal of holding a June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

"Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol is now planning to travel to Washington to deliver a personal letter from Chairman Kim Jong-un," he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened the high-stakes talks in New York on Thursday to try to salvage an on-again, off-again summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump told reporters the talks were going well and that North Korean officials may come to Washington on Friday with a letter from Kim.

TRT World 's Nick Harper reports from New York.

Pompeo met with Kim Yong-chol, one of the North Korean leader's closest aides, at the apartment residence of the US deputy ambassador to the United Nations in New York. Kim is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the US in 18 years. He and Pompeo had discussions over a dinner of steak, corn and cheese on Wednesday, Pompeo said in a tweet.

The US secretary of state, who spoke with Trump on Wednesday night and with National Security Adviser John Bolton early Thursday, was accompanied by Andrew Kim, the head of a CIA unit assigned to work on North Korea, and Mark Lambert, the head of the State Department's Korea desk. It was not immediately clear who accompanied Kim Yong-chol on the North Korean side.

"We are doing very well with North Korea," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before departing on a trip to Texas. "Our secretary of state is having very good meetings. I believe they will be coming down to Washington on Friday. A letter [is] being delivered to me from Kim Jong-un. It is very important to them."

"I think it will be very positive. We will see what happens. It is all a process. Hopefully we will have a meeting on the 12th [of June]," Trump said, adding there may be multiple meetings but "maybe we'll have none."

Pompeo's talks with Kim Yong-chol, the most critical of three tracks of negotiations currently taking place between the two governments in the US, in the heavily fortified Korean Demilitarized Zone, and in Singapore, are aimed at determining whether a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un, originally scheduled for June 12, but later cancelled by Trump, can be restored.

"The potential summit between @POTUS and Chairman Kim presents #DPRK with a great opportunity to achieve security and economic prosperity," Pompeo tweeted shortly before Thursday's meeting began. "The people of #NorthKorea can have a brighter future and the world can be more peaceful."

Meanwhile in Pyongyang

Meanwhile, in Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and invited him to visit.

Lavrov's visit to the secretive state was the first since 2009.

Russia has appeared to be on the fringes of a flurry of diplomacy as Pyongyang and Washington edge towards talks aimed at ending years of tension over North Korea's nuclear programme.

"Come to Russia. We would be very happy to see you," Lavrov, seated across a table from Kim, said during a televised meeting.