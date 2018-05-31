WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Canada's Trudeau says US scuttled North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal which was well within reach after its insistence on the inclusion of a five-year sunset clause.
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the ASEAN Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 14, 2017. / AFP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
May 31, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he thought a North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal was well within reach, but it was scuttled by US insistence on the inclusion of a five-year sunset clause.

As a result, Trudeau declined to go to the White House this week for a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump because renegotiating NAFTA every five years was “totally unacceptable”.

Trudeau disclosed the details of what happened during his press conference Thursday to address newly-resurrected US steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trudeau said he talked to Trump by telephone last Friday and offered to meet him in Washington because the new deal was so close that it needed only a “final deal-making moment”.

He said Trump seemed agreeable.

RECOMMENDED

“I stated that I thought we were quite close to reaching an agreement, and perhaps the time had come for me to sit down with the president in Washington in order to finalise the NAFTA agreement,” Trudeau said.

But Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence called and said unless the Canadian prime minister agreed to the sunset clause, there would be no use in meeting.

Trudeau then declined to meet Trump.

“I had to highlight there was no possibility of any Canadian prime minister signing a NAFTA deal that included a five-year sunset clause, and obviously the visit didn’t happen,” Trudeau said.

Both Canada and Mexico have balked at the clause, saying that renegotiating NAFTA every five years would lead to uncertainty for businesses and damper long-term investments.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy