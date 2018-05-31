Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing Ramadan food aid to 115,000 people in opposition-held areas in Syria, in cooperation with the King Salman Foundation, according to IHH media advisor in Syria, Selim Tosun.

IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality also organised a fast-breaking or iftar dinner in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on Thursday.

A total of 1,200 orphans and their families participated in the iftar.

Separately, IHH donated $35,000 in aid money to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces in Gaza.