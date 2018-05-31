TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish NGO provides Ramadan aid to over 100,000 Syrians
Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing food for over 100,000 Syrians in opposition-controlled areas during the month of Ramadan. IHH also donated $35,000 to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces.
Turkish NGO provides Ramadan aid to over 100,000 Syrians
IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality organise an iftar dinner for 1,200 orphans and their families in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on May 31, 2018. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 31, 2018

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is providing Ramadan food aid to 115,000 people in opposition-held areas in Syria, in cooperation with the King Salman Foundation, according to IHH media advisor in Syria, Selim Tosun.

IHH and Turkey's Gebze Cayirova Municipality also organised a fast-breaking or iftar dinner in Syria's northwestern Azaz district on Thursday.

A total of 1,200 orphans and their families participated in the iftar.

Separately, IHH donated $35,000 in aid money to 204 Palestinians who were recently wounded by Israeli forces in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Tension has mounted in Palestine since last December when US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On May 14, the US relocated its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and further inflaming tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Since March 30, at least 118 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces in eastern Gaza in a series of rolling protests.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy