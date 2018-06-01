The UN Security Council on Thursday gave South Sudan’s warring sides a month to reach a peace deal or face possible sanctions.

A resolution drafted by the United States narrowly won backing in the 15-member council, picking up nine votes. Six countries abstained, including Russia, China and Ethiopia, a key player in regional peace efforts.

The resolution requires UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report by June 30 on whether a ceasefire agreed in December — the latest in a string of truce deals — was holding and whether the sides have “come to a viable political agreement.”

If not, the council “shall consider” within five days of the report slapping sanctions on South Sudan’s defence minister and five other officials and possibly imposing an arms embargo.

South Sudan won independence from Sudan in 2011, with critical backing from the United States, which remains Juba’s biggest aid donor.

But the US administration has grown increasingly frustrated with President Salva Kiir’s government as the brutal war grinds on, now in its fourth year.

“The United States has lost its patience,” US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council ahead of the vote. “The status quo is unacceptable.

Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea argued that peace efforts must be given more time, but Ivory Coast — the third African country on the council — backed the resolution.

Detrimental sanctions