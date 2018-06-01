Whether she knows it or not, Roseanne Barr, queen of the tiny but wealthy and influential kingdom of conservative comedians, stepped onto a digital dias alongside an array of middle eastern autocrats with a single racist tweet on Tuesday.

She wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” abbreviating the name of former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to initials. Jarrett is black, and was born in Iran to American parents.

Within a matter of hours, American broadcaster ABC had cancelled the reboot of her sitcom “Roseanne,” a program that originally aired on the channel in the 80s and 90s, tackling the rough-and-tumble realities of life for the Connors, a working class family in Illinois.

Barr later apologised, claimed to leave Twitter, returned to Twitter, and blamed her racist tweet on a dose of the sleeping pill Ambien. Ambien’s twitter account made the best of the awkward situation, from a marketing standpoint, and denied the product’s side effects include racism.

US President Donald Trump used the opportunity to talk about himself. Jarrett remained more coy, but remarked that the uproar amounts to a “teaching moment.”

Well, what can we learn? The fact that Barr’s Ambien-addled brain decided to use “Muslim Brotherhood” as a slur displays how the lines of political conflict among Muslims are now drawn across American politics, too, although as a clumsy and distorted graffiti scrawl.

That’s right, not even American comedy is safe from the byzantine terms that define things like the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Barr finds herself in league with others who consider the Brotherhood their enemy, including Egyptian general Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who brought down a democratically elected Brotherhood government only to impose his authoritarian will with greater gusto than Hosni Mubarak. Like Barr, Sisi is also an outspoken fan of Donald Trump, even going so far to praise his blanket ban on immigration from Muslim countries into the US.

Sisi owes his political life, such as it is, to the support of Saudi Arabia, which assisted his government with billions in aid. That support has helped Sisi implement a crackdown on dissenters and activists, and keep members of the Brotherhood in jail merely for their politics. But this is the kind of authoritarianism that Barr, and Trump, appear to relish. Many of Barr’s subsequent tweets have concerned the right to free speech, but she threw her hat in with some of its most gleeful violators.

To be fair to her, Barr did express remorse, for a while, until she started tweeting again.

“Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism,” Barr wrote.

But what business does she have in weighing in on Middle Eastern politics at all? I guess as much as anyone does, but the consistency of her other tweets, especially about the Israeli occupation of Palestine, show that she’s firmly in line with Riyadh, Cairo and Dubai - capitals whose rulers have all but abandoned any pretense of concern for the plight of the Palestinians.