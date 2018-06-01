If you want to manipulate the future, first you must manipulate the past. It’s a maxim known and adopted by all rising totalitarian regimes, and thus explains why academics, schools, and textbooks often find themselves among the first victims of those who seek absolute power via the subjugation and pacification of those beneath them.

Education and critical thinking are the twin enemies of authoritarian rule, and there’s nothing more pesky to an emerging dictatorship or a regime that seeks to pull down the democratic institutions around it than a citizenry that is cognisant of objective reality.

Stalin’s Soviet Union knew this, as did Hitler’s Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, and as does Assad’s Syria. Also, it turns out you can add the respective states of Israel and Myanmar to this non-exhaustive list.

This week, Israel and Myanmar signed a cooperation agreement that allows each state to review and edit each other’s history textbooks.

In other words, authorities from each state may now review the other’s schoolbooks, "particularly concerning the passages referring to the history of the other state and, where needed, introduce corrections to these textbooks," reads the agreement.

While the agreement outlines an intent to cooperate to “develop programs for the teaching of the Holocaust and its lessons of the negative consequences of intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia as a part of the school curriculum in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” it’s real intended purpose is pretty clear: to provide each state the ability to rewrite each other’s history.

Let’s say an Israeli high school textbook makes mention of Myanmar’s campaign of terror against its one million Rohingya Muslims. Well, Myanmar authorities can now demand that Israel remove any mention of the country’s atrocities against its minorities, of which the United Nations described as “textbook ethnic cleansing.”

Equally, Israel may instruct the government in Myanmar to remove any mention of Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, its seven decades long effort to ethnically cleanse Palestine, its laws of discrimination and segregation, and even its recent killing of unarmed Palestinian protesters.

"Of course Israel sees Myanmar as a friend. Both states share the same exclusionist worldview. Both states have engaged in mass state crime criminality against those they have defined as non-citizens. Both states operate systems of apartheid, structural discrimination and unfettered state brutality. It is entirely predictable that they now engage in a shared educational program of state crime denial," Penny Green, professor of law and globalisation at Queen Mary University of London, told Middle East Eye.

Israel and Myanmar share more than just “state crime denial,” however. They also cooperate in the killing and forced displacement of the Rohingya.