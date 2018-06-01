POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Cenk Tosun shown red card after fighting with spectator
An international friendly between Turkey and Tunisia was overshadowed by Turkish captain Cenk Tosun berserkly running towards a fan and gesturing that he would slit his throat.
Turkey's Cenk Tosun shown red card after fighting with spectator
Cenk Tosun of Turkey gestures during the friendly football match between Tunisia and Turkey at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland on June 01, 2018. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 1, 2018

Turkey and Tunisia drew 2-2 Friday evening in an international friendly match in Swizerland's Stade de Geneve Stadium.

All four goals came in the second half, and Turkey's captain Cenk Tosun gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot.

Just two minutes later, Tunisia equalised with a volley by Anice Badri.

In the 58th minute, Tosun berserkly ran towards a fan in the crowd and gestured to slit his throat.

He was immediately shown a red card and sent off by the referee.

It later emerged that the fan had allegedly been swearing at Tosun's father and his family.

RECOMMENDED

This was Cenk's first red card of his career.

The Turkish national team conceded another goal in the 79th minute, this time by Ferjani Sassi.

However, in the 90th minute, defender Caglar Soyuncu managed to convert a cross to tie the game.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy