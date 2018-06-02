Ankara and Islamabad have signed a deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters recently, strengthening the military relations between the two all weather friends.

The agreement was announced on May 24, the same day President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the election manifesto of Turkey’s governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

It’s not confirmed by the officials, but the Turkish media has reported that the contract would be worth about $1.5 billion making it the largest-ever defence contract between Turkey and Pakistan.

First buyer for first Turkey-made choppers

The ATAK helicopters are Ankara's first domestic aircraft product.

The helicopter was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) under license from the Italian-British AgustaWestland and it was added to the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in 2014.

Within the project, the TAI, maker of the chopper, will deliver a total of 91 helicopters to the TAF and nine more to the Interior Ministry.

A tandem seat, twin-engine, NATO-interoperable helicopter developed for the attack, armed reconnaissance, precision strike and deep strike missions under any weather conditions.

For close combat support missions, a 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds and 70mm Classic Rockets with a capacity of 76 rockets have been integrated.

For multipurpose missions, 16 x CIRIT 70mm laser-guided air-to-ground missiles, 8 x UMTAS long-range anti-tank missiles and 8 x STINGER air-to-air missiles are integrated in addition to advanced electro-optical systems and electronic warfare.

Before the two countries inked the deal, the choppers were tested in Pakistan. And they also participated in a fly-past ceremony in capital Islamabad during "Pakistan Day" celebrations on March 23 this year.

“Turkey-Pakistan military ties are historic and not new. The two air forces are one of the closest in terms of cooperation, exchange of training, procurement and strategic partnerships. However this deal takes the relationship into another domain,” said Kamal Alam, a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, RUSI, a London-based defence and security think tank.

'We are brothers'

Pakistan and Turkey are traditional allies and have strong defence and economic ties.

The two countries have enjoyed good relations since the foundation of the two states in the first half of the 20th century despite being under the rule of different governments and military regimes.