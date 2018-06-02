The American invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to the development of a political system based on sectarian and ethnic divisions. Fifteen years later, Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr, who once raged against the US invasion of the country, won the majority of the vote in the first parliamentary election after the defeat of Daesh. It guaranteed Sadr's influence in choosing the country’s next prime minister.

But this time, Sadr surfaced with some new rhetoric – still against foreign influence, especially Iranian and American, but less sectarian-oriented and instead focusing on the fight against corruption – a major obstacle for the country.

That’s why the partnership between Sadr's party, the Sairun Alliance, and the Communist Party for the parliamentary election on May 12 was not a source of conflict for the cleric, who is now focused on appealing to a broader base in Iraq.

For the 55 percent of the voters, who were mostly from Sunni majority areas, the new anti-corruption rhetoric wasn’t convincing enough to go to the polls. Indeed, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced they might annul around 10 percent of the votes due to the corruption accusations, saying a "gross violation affecting the outcome of elections" had been committed.

Harith al Qarawee, a senior fellow for the Atlantic Council wrote that the main issue lies with "political groups that insist on depriving IHEC of its independence in the first place, and fail to genuinely commit themselves to the rules of free and fair competition," even though he says there were some concerns about the election system that still needed to be addressed.

Iraqi President Fuad Masum protested the IHEC's decision, which has not been applied yet, and it's not certain if it will ever be.

Regardless, Sadr now faces the challenge of delivering his promises: a political system free of corruption, a decrease in the sectarian division and a sovereign Iraq. The widespread Iraqi aspirations for change transformed him from a controversial cleric to a populist leader.

Fanar Haddad, a senior research fellow for the Middle East Institute, says there is broad resentment in Iraq regarding foreign influence in the country.

"There's a realisation [in Iraq] that something needs to change ... There is a lot of pressure on the Iraqi government, not just popular pressure from the Iraqi people but also fiscal and economic pressure from economic realities that it finds itself in," he says.

Two potential ways to go: with or without Sadr

Qarawee told TRT World that there are two possible scenarios regarding the formation of a new government.

"First is a scenario in which Sadr will try to ally with Abadi and form a new bloc based on their similar programs," Qarawee says.

"It would imply an avoidance of alliances formed on basis of identity politics and perhaps a more effective mode of governance, which Iraq desperately needs to deal with its social and economic problems, as well the security challenge," he adds.

In Iraq, an alliance’s victory in the elections is not enough to form a government. Because even if an alliance wins the maximum possible votes, it doesn’t secure the majority needed to form the government. That means the alliances will be competing to set up a coalition to reach the threshold, which is 165 seats, and choose the next Iraqi prime minister.

For Haddad, even if Sadr succeeds in forming a government, "the issues around tribalism, sectarian identity and the apportionment of positions based on [it] and corruption will likely persist in the foreseeable future."

Shia leader Nouri al Maliki was the PM of Iraq between 2006 and 2014. Highly influenced by Iran, he pursued sectarian policies during his eight-year rule. His successor, PM Abadi, also a Shia leader, adopted a less sectarian form of governance. After the defeat of Daesh in 2017, he created a cross-sectarian alliance in hopes of attracting more votes. However, the electoral system in Iraq remains the same – based on proportional representation along ethno-sectarian lines.

"At the social level, I don’t think the Iraqi people are fundamentally divided along sectarian lines. But at the political level, it continues to be the operating principle of Iraqi politics," Haddad says.

Efforts to eliminate the second scenario: A Shia coalition without Sadr