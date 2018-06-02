Catalonia's new separatist government was sworn in Saturday in an emotional ceremony full of pro-independence symbolism, a move that will spark the end of Madrid's direct rule over the region imposed after a failed secession bid.

It comes shortly after Spain's Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez was sworn in as prime minister in Madrid, a day after ousting Mariano Rajoy in a historic no-confidence vote sparked by fury over corruption woes afflicting the conservative leader's party.

The 13 councillors picked by new Catalan president Quim Torra, a close ally of ousted leader Carles Puigdemont, took oath in the regional presidency in Barcelona –some of them wearing yellow, the colour that has come to symbolise the separatist cause.

"Do you promise to faithfully fulfil the duties of the post you're taking on at the service of Catalonia in accordance with the law and with loyalty to Catalonia's regional president?", Torra asked each one. "Yes I promise," they responded to strong applause.

An empty chair with a yellow ribbon stood next to them to represent Catalan separatists who are in jail over their role in last autumn's independence push and those like Puigdemont who fled abroad.

Letters were read out by loved ones affected during a ceremony that saw several onlookers break down in tears.

TRT World speaks to journalist Marah Rayan.

Talking 'government to government'

Not even two hours after Sanchez had taken his oath to uphold the Spanish Constitution, Torra demanded to meet with Sanchez and speak "government to government" regarding the future of the restive northeastern region.

"Pedro Sanchez, let us talk, take risks, both you and I, let us sit down at a table and talk, government to government," Torra said after swearing in his Cabinet in Barcelona.