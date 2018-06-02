CULTURE
'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling mugger
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes and comic book superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies, has been hailed a hero for chasing away four assailants during an attempted mugging of a cyclist in London.
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends a new conference to promote the film "The Current War" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2017. / Reuters
June 2, 2018

The food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers. Dias said "I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a cycle delivery driver was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo thanked Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

