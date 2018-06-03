At this bus terminal in Caracas, the lines are growing longer.

People are seeking a new beginning in foreign lands even though it often means leaving behind family and friends.

Many professionals are giving up careers and are unsure what jobs they might be able to get.

Anesthesiologist Karen Martinez says she's often had to work 20-hour days at four different clinics and hospitals to make ends meet.

Migration expert Claudia Vargas says many of those leaving, blame President Nicolas Maduro for the country's economic downturn.

Now he's been re-elected, they worry the situation will get worst.

Figures from the International Organization for Migration show the number of Venezuelans leaving the country between 2015 and 2017 shot up from 89,000 to 900,000 people.

That's an increase of more than 900%.