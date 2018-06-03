Mohamed Salah's absence is affecting Egypt's World Cup preparations, coach Hector Cuper said after the team played out a goalless draw with Colombia at the start of the weekend.

"We are working to cover the absence of Salah. The players responded perfectly to our instructions, but Salah's absence affects any team negatively," Cuper said after Friday's goallesss draw in Bergamo, Italy.

The draw means Egypt have now gone five games without victory, stretching back to last October.

Salah is still in doubt for Egypt's opening match in Group A on June 15 against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final for Liverpool late last month.

He also missed Egypt's draws with Kuwait on May 25, as he was still preparing for the final against Real Madrid.

Not against Belgium

Salah will also not be in the line-up against Belgium in Brussels on Wednesday when the Egyptians conclude their preparations before heading to Russia.