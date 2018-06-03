Israeli jets hit over a dozen targets in Gaza overnight Saturday and on Sunday.

The latest escalation came hours after thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral of a young female volunteer medic killed by an Israeli sniper on Gaza's border.

The strikes come in retaliation for two rockets which were allegedly fired at Israel.

Israeli forces say the first was shot down while the second fell short.

There were no reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel.

Mourners call for revenge

No group in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing any rockets, which allegedly came shortly after the Saturday funeral of Razan al-Najjar, 21, a volunteer with the Gaza health ministry, who was fatally shot in the chest near Khan Yunis on Friday.

Ambulances and medical crews attended the funeral, where Najjar's father held the white blood-stained medics' jacket she wore when she was shot, as mourners called for revenge.