President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that "tourists will roam where terror once loomed".

Speaking at in the southeastern Diyarbakir province at a campaign rally for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Erdogan said construction of 350 traditional stone houses had begun and they will be handed over to their rightful owners within a year.

During his speech Erdogan emphasised the actions his government had taken to rebuild the province, including the construction of 17 hospitals, 43 health facilities, and 16,847 houses built by state-owned housing agency TOKI.

He also said Surici, a historic region of Diyarbakir which was destroyed by PKK terrorists, had been restored.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora attended the rally.

Erdogan said: "Today our whole region, including Diyarbakir, is the most peaceful since the last 40 years."