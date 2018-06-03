WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudis seek to prevent Qatar from buying Russian missiles
French newspaper Le Monde says it's seen a letter written by Saudi King Salman to French President Emmanuel Macron to express his "deep concerns" that Qatar is looking to purchase the air defense system, the S-400.
Saudis seek to prevent Qatar from buying Russian missiles
Qatar is looking to purchase the S-400 air defense system from Russia. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 3, 2018

The French newspaper Le Monde is reporting that Saudi Arabia wants France to help prevent Qatar from buying Russia's most advanced air defense missile system.

Le Monde said it has seen a letter written by Saudi King Salman to French President Emmanuel Macron to express his "deep concerns" that Qatar is looking to purchase the air defense system, the S-400.

Le Monde quoted the letter as saying that if the missiles were deployed in Qatari territory, "the kingdom would be ready to take all necessary measures to eliminate this defense system, including military action."

King Salman signed an agreement in Moscow last year to purchase the S-400 air defense system.

RECOMMENDED

Saudi Arabia and other Arab neighbors have been embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar since last year, claiming it funds terrorism, which it denies.

Le Monde says the king ended the letter asking Macron for his assistance in preventing the sale.

The French president's office said Sunday it wouldn't comment on Le Monde's report.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy