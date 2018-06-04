WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber targets Afghan clerics, killing at least eight
A suicide bomber stuck a gathering of the country's top clerics in Kabul. The clerics had issued an Islamic ruling (fatwa), declaring that suicide attacks are "haram" – forbidden under Islamic law. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Suicide bomber targets Afghan clerics, killing at least eight
Security personnel block the road after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 4, 2018. / AP
By Baba Umar, Gizem Taşkın
June 4, 2018

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near Muslim clerics on Monday as they were leaving a giant tent in the west of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said.

Police said at least eight people had died in the attack, but added that the toll could rise.

Ghafor Aziz, police chief of Kabul's 5th District, said the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives near the entrance of a compound where the religious body, known as the Afghan Ulema Council, was meeting.

Later in the day, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence of its involvement. 

"People were wounded, people were shouting," a witness told Reuters.

A series of bombings in Kabul that has killed dozens of people in recent months has shown no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World spoke with Kabul-based journalist Sultan Faizy for more details.

Ongoing war termed 'illegal'

According to the local Pajhwok Afghan News, around 2,500 clerics had gathered for Monday's event.

"Suicide attacks, explosions for killing people, division, insurgency, different types of corruption, robbery, kidnapping and any type of violence are counted as big sins in Islam and are against the order of Almighty Allah," the Afghan clerics said.

The religious scholars issued a joint fatwa (non-binding decree) at the gathering condemning the ongoing war in Afghanistan as "illegal which has no root in Sharia [Islamic law]."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing