An inquiry into London's Grenfell Tower fire will begin hearing evidence into its cause on Monday, following a week of poignant testimony from relatives of the 2017 disaster's 72 victims.

The public probe is set to examine five newly published expert reports detailing how the inferno started, why it spread so quickly and the effectiveness of the fire protection measures in the 24-storey building.

A submission from Harley Facades, the firm that installed exterior cladding on the tower, will also be read, according to a provisional schedule.

It is suspected the cladding installed during a recent refurbishment helped spread the blaze.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more.

'Long road to justice'

Seventy-one people including a pregnant woman died in the fire of June 14, 2017, which was caused by a faulty fridge and devastated the residential block in west London in the early hours of the morning.

Grenfell United, the main body for survivors and bereaved families, said Monday marked "the beginning of a long road to justice" for those affected by the tragedy.