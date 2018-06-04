WORLD
Grenfell Tower inquiry to hear evidence on cause of fire
The public inquiry is set to examine five newly published expert reports detailing the incident, following a week of testimony from relatives of the 2017 disaster's 72 victims.
Photographs of the victims of the Grenfell fire placed by demonstrators on Parliament Square, central London on May 14, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 4, 2018

An inquiry into London's Grenfell Tower fire will begin hearing evidence into its cause on Monday, following a week of poignant testimony from relatives of the 2017 disaster's 72 victims.

The public probe is set to examine five newly published expert reports detailing how the inferno started, why it spread so quickly and the effectiveness of the fire protection measures in the 24-storey building.

A submission from Harley Facades, the firm that installed exterior cladding on the tower, will also be read, according to a provisional schedule.

It is suspected the cladding installed during a recent refurbishment helped spread the blaze.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more.

'Long road to justice'

Seventy-one people including a pregnant woman died in the fire of June 14, 2017, which was caused by a faulty fridge and devastated the residential block in west London in the early hours of the morning.

Grenfell United, the main body for survivors and bereaved families, said Monday marked "the beginning of a long road to justice" for those affected by the tragedy.

"It is going to be difficult to see some organisations trying to defend their actions," it added in a statement.

"But we have trust that as the evidence emerges over the coming months, this inquiry will reveal the truth about how our community was treated before, during and after the fire."

Emotive statements from relatives

With feelings still raw about the disaster and the way it was handled, the independent inquiry opened last month with seven days of emotive statements from relatives of those who died.

It will take evidence in two phases, with the first fact-finding stage focusing on the sequence of events, before the remainder of the issues are addressed later in the year.

In his opening remarks, the lead counsel to the Grenfell inquiry Richard Miller said its his team's responsibility to find answers.  

Martin Moore-Bick, the chairman of the inquiry, vowed to provide answers to victims' families as the tributes ended last week.

"As we move to the next stage of the inquiry, my team and I are determined to provide the answers that you seek," he said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
