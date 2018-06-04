Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday asked Omar al Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, to form a new government after Hani Mulki resigned as prime minister following the country's biggest protests in years, a ministerial source said.

The move appeared aimed at defusing popular anger over planned tax hikes that have brought thousands of people onto the streets in the capital Amman and other parts of Jordan since last week. Razzaz was education minister in Mulki's government.

Political sources earlier said Abdullah had summoned Mulki for an audience in the king's palace.

Mulki, a business-friendly politician, was appointed in May 2016 and given the responsibility of reviving a sluggish economy and business sentiment hit by regional turmoil. The tax increases have caused his popularity to plummet.

Fresh protests

Late on Monday, Jordanians came out onto the streets to protest the tax hikes for the fifth day despite the change in administration.

Public anger has grown over government policies since a steep general sales tax hike earlier this year and the abolition of bread subsidies, both measures driven by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Protest organisers have urged the king to cancel the tax plan, saying that the tough IMF-imposed financial measures have worsened the plight of poor Jordanians and squeezed the middle class.

The government says it needs more funds for public services and argues that the tax hike reduces social disparities by placing a heavier burden on high earners.

Protests are 'under control'

Earlier, Police chief Major General Fadel al Hamoud said security forces had detained 60 people for breaking the law during the protests. He said that 42 security force members had been injured, but insisted that protests remained under control.

"Rest assured, Jordan is a safe and secure country, and things are under control," said Major General Hussein Hawatmeh, head of the Gendarmerie security department, appearing along with Hamoud at a news conference.

Jordan's economy has struggled to grow in the past few years in the face of chronic deficits, as private foreign capital and aid flows have declined.