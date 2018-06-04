WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian refugees remember 'Naksa' day
The day of "Naksa" refers to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians as a result of the Israeli invasion of 1967.
Abed Al Rahman Al Dahode is a Palestinian refugee who has been living in Jabalia camp, Gaza, for more than half a century. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
June 4, 2018

Palestinian refugees in Gaza recall the agony of being uprooted as they prepare to observe the day of "Naksa" which refers to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians for a second time as a result of the Israeli invasion of 1967.

The day of "Naksa" is commemorated on June 5 every year. 

Abed al Rahman al Dahode is a Palestinian refugee who has been living in Gaza's Jabalia camp for more than half a century.

Born 82 years ago in the village of Barga, which is now called Gan Yavne in Israel, Dahode shares how he can never forget his homeland.

"I miss my homeland, my land where my family used to farm. I miss the fig tree, the grapes and the wheat we grew. This is what I miss the most," says Dahode.

This year's Naksa follows two months of protests on Gaza's border with Israel in which more than 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops and hundreds more were injured.

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
