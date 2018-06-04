Palestinian refugees in Gaza recall the agony of being uprooted as they prepare to observe the day of "Naksa" which refers to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians for a second time as a result of the Israeli invasion of 1967.

The day of "Naksa" is commemorated on June 5 every year.

Abed al Rahman al Dahode is a Palestinian refugee who has been living in Gaza's Jabalia camp for more than half a century.

Born 82 years ago in the village of Barga, which is now called Gan Yavne in Israel, Dahode shares how he can never forget his homeland.