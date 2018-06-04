Howard Schultz, who built a small Seattle coffee chain into the global powerhouse Starbucks, announced on Monday he was retiring from the company, fueling speculation he may seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Schultz, 64, has been serving as executive chairman of Starbucks since stepping down as chief executive in April of last year and handing over to Kevin Johnson.

Schultz will leave the company at the end of the month and take on the honorary title of chairman emeritus, Starbucks said in a statement.

Schultz's announcement triggered immediate speculation that he may consider entering politics as a Democrat and run for the White House two years from now.

Schultz told The New York Times he hadn't decided on his next move yet, but "for some time now, I have been deeply concerned about our country - the growing division at home and our standing in the world."

Schultz, who has been openly critical of US President Donald Trump, said "one of the things I want to do in my next chapter is to figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back."