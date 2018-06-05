Less than a 10th of all the plastic ever made has been recycled, and governments should consider banning or taxing single-use bags or food containers to stem a tide of pollution, a UN report said on Tuesday, to mark World Environment Day.

The study, billed as the most comprehensive review of government action to curb single-use plastics, said up to five trillion plastic bags were used worldwide each year. Spread out side-by-side, they would cover an area twice the size of France.

"The scourge of plastic has reached every corner of the Earth," Erik Solheim, head of UN Environment, wrote in the report, compiled with the Indian government and launched along with the slogan 'If you can't reuse it, refuse it'.

"Only 9 percent of the 9 billion tonnes of plastic the world has ever produced has been recycled," the report said. "Most ends up in landfills, dumps or in the environment."

Per capita, the US followed by Japan and the EU are the world's biggest sources of plastic waste. In absolute terms, China is the biggest offender, ahead of the EU and US.

TRT World'sPatrick Fok reports from Hong Kong where a big trash problem has been worsened by the Chinese territory's reliance on plastics.

Effective strategies

On the upside, more than 60 countries had bans or charges on single-use plastics such as bags or polystyrene containers, according to Elisa Tonda, head of the UN Environment's Sustainable Lifestyle programme.