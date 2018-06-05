The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was questioned on Tuesday by the country's anti-corruption agency over alleged theft and money-laundering involving the 1MDB state investment fund.

The move came as Najib's lawyers said they had would no longer lead the defence in the case.

Prosecution over the 1MDB scandal could also be sped up with the government's appointment of a new attorney general, Tommy Thomas, the first member of an ethnic minority in the Malay-majority country to hold the post in 55 years.

Rosmah Mansor, accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law, didn't speak to reporters as she was escorted into Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission's office. She was summoned nearly two weeks after Najib was questioned twice by the agency.

Lawyer M Puravelan told the Associated Press he has ceased representing Rosmah and Najib.

He said another prominent lawyer Yusof Zainal Abideen had also withdrawn his services to the couple. He denied reports that they quit because of disagreement over the 1MDB case but declined to elaborate.

Najib set up the fund when he took power in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts.

US investigators say Najib's associates stole and laundered $4.5 billion from the fund from 2009 to 2014, some of which landed in Najib's bank account and $27.3 million allegedly was used to buy a rare diamond necklace for Rosmah.

The scandal was a key reason why Malaysian's voted Najib out of office in May 9 elections.

The country's new leader, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations into 1MDB that were suppressed under Najib's rule.

Mahathir also banned the couple from leaving the country.

Official who cleared Najib terminated