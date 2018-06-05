Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint news conference on Tuesday yet stuck to their opposing views on Iran and the 2015 deal that curbed its nuclear program.

Talking to reporters in Paris after meeting the French leader at the Elysee Palace, Netanyahu said his main focus now was how to push Iranian forces out of Syria.

Netanyahu also called Tehran having nuclear weapons "the greatest threat to the world."

"The nuclear archive that we uncovered recently proves that Iran lied to the world about its nuclear weapons program. And I believe now is the time to apply maximum pressure on Iran, make sure that their nuclear program doesn't go anywhere," he said.

Journalist Elena Casas has more from Paris.

Macron backs existing deal

Macron said France will continue to work with the existing deal, which it considers the best way to control Iran's nuclear activity.

The French president said he doesn't see how exiting the nuclear deal would help improve regional stability.