WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron and Netanyahu disagree over Iran deal
Netanyahu welcomed the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the deal, which eased sanctions on Iran. But Macron says the pact is the best way to control Tehran's nuclear activity.
Macron and Netanyahu disagree over Iran deal
French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on June 5, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın, Mazhar Ali
June 5, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint news conference on Tuesday yet stuck to their opposing views on Iran and the 2015 deal that curbed its nuclear program.

Talking to reporters in Paris after meeting the French leader at the Elysee Palace, Netanyahu said his main focus now was how to push Iranian forces out of Syria.

Netanyahu also called Tehran having nuclear weapons "the greatest threat to the world."

"The nuclear archive that we uncovered recently proves that Iran lied to the world about its nuclear weapons program. And I believe now is the time to apply maximum pressure on Iran, make sure that their nuclear program doesn't go anywhere," he said.

Journalist Elena Casas has more from Paris.

Macron backs existing deal

Macron said France will continue to work with the existing deal, which it considers the best way to control Iran's nuclear activity.

The French president said he doesn't see how exiting the nuclear deal would help improve regional stability.

RECOMMENDED

How can one "think that a total absence of controls and commitments is better than the 2015 framework?" he asked.

Netanyahu was a staunch opponent of the deal, and welcomed the Trump administration's decision last month to withdraw from it.

Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China, which also signed the Iran nuclear agreement along with the United States, have said they want to preserve it.

Iran informed the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday that it will increase its nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set by the 2015 agreement.

Macron on Tuesday also raised the issue of the Palestinian territories, expressing his "condemnation of any form of violence toward civilians and in particular, these past few weeks in Gaza."

Both leaders then headed to the nearby Grand Palais to inaugurate an exhibit on Israeli innovations, as part of a series of events commemorating the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding.

A few dozen protesters appeared on the city's Champs-Elysees Avenue near the exhibit site to demand the cancellation of the events and to denounce what they called Israel's "war crimes."

French police were out in force around the Grand Palais, breaking up groups of protesters.

Netanyahu started his European trip in Berlin on Monday. After his French visit he heads to Britain to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May in an effort to rally support from allies against Iran.

Explore
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing