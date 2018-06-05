Iraq's prime minister said on Tuesday there were "dangerous violations" in the May 12 parliamentary elections won by a bloc led by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States, who also opposes Iran's sway in Iraq.

Haider al Abadi told a news conference that a report presented to the government recommended a partial manual recount of the vote.

He warned that some members of Iraq's electoral commission would be banned from travelling abroad without his permission.

The prime minister said he had initially been in favour of moving forward with the political process after the election because Iraq had a history of some violations that were usually worked out.