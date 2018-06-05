Promises by the global airline industry to do more to promote gender equality veered off course on Tuesday when one of its top executives suggested his CEO role was too difficult for a woman.

The issue of gender imbalance in aviation was a hot topic among over 200 airlines represented at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Sydney, with the predominantly male gathering agreeing more had to be done.

Asked about the issue among Middle East airlines in particular, and why his job as head of his country's flag carrier couldn't be done by a woman, outspoken Qatar Airways Chief Executive, Akbar al Baker, gave a typically provocative answer.

"Of course it has to be led by a man because it is a very challenging position," he said, drawing gasps from those present.

On Wednesday, Al Baker apologised, saying his remarks had been intended as a joke and had been taken out of context.

“Quite frankly I think the press took it out of context. It was just a joke ... I apologise for it,” he told the CAPA-Centre for Aviation airlines conference in Sydney.

Al Baker said Qatar Airways was the first carrier in the region to have female pilots and the company had women in senior roles.

"So we actually encourage women. We see that they have huge potential in doing senior management positions," he said.

Al Baker was anointed chairman of the global industry body during the two-day annual meeting in Sydney.

His comments sparked a debate on social media.