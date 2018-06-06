Iran has begun preparations to boost its uranium enrichment capacity, its nuclear chief said on Tuesday, adding to pressure on European powers trying to save a nuclear accord with Tehran in peril after US withdrawal.

France, Britain and Germany want to salvage the 2015 deal's core bargain of sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Tehran's atomic activities.

Washington has reimposed sanctions against Tehran since quitting the deal last month, arguing Iran posed a security threat.

Iran has set out conditions to stay in the nuclear deal, including steps to safeguard trade with Tehran and guarantee Iranian oil sales. But it has also said it could resume its 20 percent uranium enrichment, which is banned under the deal.

Advanced centrifuges

Iran was developing infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz facility, Ali Akbar Salehi, director of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said in a news conference broadcast on state television.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday he had ordered preparations for Iran to have greater enrichment capacity if the deal falls apart.

Iran informs UN nuclear watchdog

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it will increase its nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set by the 2015 agreement with world powers.

Salehi said this did not violate the nuclear deal but that it marked an increase in the pace of the nuclear programme.

"If we were progressing normally, it would have taken six or seven years, but this will now be ready in the coming weeks and months," he said.

Iran has also developed the capacity to produce electricity at Natanz, Salehi said, a site which lies around 300 km south of Tehran.

Israel raises alarm