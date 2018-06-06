Holding hopes of a 'blue wave' in November, Democrats fought to shape the political battlefield in primaries across eight states, none more important than California where Republicans avoided an embarrassing setback in the race for governor.

Lt. Governor Gavin Newson, a Democrat, easily advanced to the general election, with business executive John Cox, Republican, coming in second.

Cox's strong finish put to rest GOP fears that no Republican would qualify for the deeply Democratic state's top office this fall and the party's other candidates would suffer from a resulting lack of voter interest on election day.

The governor's race was one of many drawing attention to California, a state not accustomed to being a national political battleground. But its handful of competitive races for the House of Representatives — largely in Southern California — have made it hotly contested territory in the fight over control of the House, drawing big money and the spotlight on the biggest primary night of midterms, and the first real test of the political landscape going into the November elections.

Women advance

Voters in seven other states also went to the polls on Tuesday. And it was a big night for women, as female candidates for governor advanced. Democratic incumbents, including California's Senator Dianne Feinstein, fared well, fending off challenges from the left.

Neither party immediately appeared to suffer major setbacks. Yet the winners and losers in California's most competitive races could take days to sort out given the state's unique election laws.

No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats nationwide to retake the House.

Feinstein won her party's nomination for another term, as widely expected. It was still unclear whether a Republican would earn enough votes to oppose her on California's November ballot.

In another midterm battleground nearly 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles) away, former federal prosecutor and Navy pilot Mikie Sherrill bested a field of Democratic rivals in the race to replace retiring New Jersey Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen. The favourite of Washington Democrats will take on GOP Assemblyman Jay Webber in one of several New Jersey races Democrats view as possible pickups.

Much of the day's drama focused on women, who fought to make history in some cases and to avoid disaster in others.

In Alabama, four-term Republican Representative Martha Roby was forced into a runoff election next month after failing to win 50 percent of her party's vote. She will face former Democratic Representative Bobby Bright in Alabama's conservative 2nd district — where loyalty to Republican US President Donald Trump has been a central issue.

Roby was the first member of Congress to withdraw her endorsement of the Republican president in 2016 after he was caught on video bragging about grabbing women's genitals.

In New Mexico, Democratic Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham won her party's nomination in the race to succeed outgoing Republican Governor Susana Martinez. If Grisham wins, she'll be the state's second Latino state executive.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey fended off three GOP challengers, while South Dakota Representative Kristi Noem became the first female nominee for governor in her state.

In Iowa, 28-year-old Democratic state Representative Abby Finkenauer was trying to become the youngest woman to serve in Congress.

And in New Mexico, former state Democratic Party Chairwoman Debra Haaland, a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo, won her primary and could become the first Native American woman in Congress if she wins this fall.