In late May, archers from various countries assembled in Istanbul to celebrate the anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople in 1453 at the Sixth Annual Conquest Cup (Fetih Kupasi), an internationally renowned archery competition held at Istanbul's Okcular Vakfi, or, the Archer’s Foundation. Renowned as Turkey’s oldest and largest archery complex, the foundation was established by Sultan Mehmet II about 565 years ago. The original stone pulpit (namazgah) used for meetings and prayer stands tall to this day and it was also here that strategies were discussed prior to warfare.

More than 500 archers representing 50 nationalities flowed into the grounds of Okcular Vakfi beautifully dressed in their country’s traditional attire. Each country proudly representing their respective tradition gave rise to a harmonious and almost carnival-like atmosphere. Most Turkish archers dressed in Ottoman-era outfits whilst competitors from countries such as Mongolia and Kazakhstan dressed in Turk-Mongol warrior inspired outfits and the contingent of Norwegians displayed a certain Nordic flair.

The participants from different backgrounds sat together at sunset, eating their meals alongside their fellow archers, many of whom were fasting during the month of Ramadan.

The competition consisted of two main categories: target archery, which required participants to shoot distances between 60-70 metres, and flight archery, in which competitors aim to shoot the furthest distance possible using heavy-poundage bows. Both female and male archers were represented in both categories.

Dhanisa Restya and Ernita Sustani, flew all the way from East Java, Indonesia to attend the competition. Restya came solely to support her friend Sustani. “Ernita is my motivation," Restya said. "She is the reason I started archery. We have been friends for four years and I am here to support her and my husband who is also competing.”

Sustani sadly didn’t get through to later rounds. “I didn’t make it through, but the experience is what matters to me," Sustani told TRT World. " I have been practicing archery for three years now. I initially started for my children, I wanted for them to pick up a skill, practice a sport rather than living in the world of gadgets and technology – and what better way to encourage them than to do it myself. I feel that practicing archery has helped discipline my children and has brought our family closer together.”

Hurrem Sultan Özcan and her husband Kenan Özcan were from the first group to start practicing traditional archery at Okcular Vakfi.

“Archery is a lifestyle; we both started together five years ago and have been practicing since," Hurrem said. "My biggest battle when competing is myself. I have to control my nerves, the adrenaline, and only then am I able to focus on my opponent and the target.”

This year, Hurrem achieved first place winning the women’s target archery competition category.