Britain is concerned about the deaths of protesters in Gaza, Prime Minister Theresa May told Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying the situation had deteriorated.

Over 100 Palestinians have been killed in weekly demonstrations launched on March 30 in the Gaza Strip, an enclave controlled by the Hamas group.

"We have been concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives," May told Netanyahu ahead of talks in London, adding that Britain recognised Israel's right to self-defence.

Two-state solution

May said it was important to alleviate the situation and restart talks about a two-state solution to the conflict, which have been frozen since 2014.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from London.