Forty-six Ethiopians drowned early on Wednesday and 16 were missing after a smuggler's boat carrying at least 100 migrants capsized as it approached Yemen, the UN migration agency said in a statement.

The boat left the port of Bossasso in Somalia on Tuesday, with 83 men and 17 women on board who were hoping to find work in Yemen and the Arabian Gulf, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, citing information from survivors.

IOM's director of operations and emergencies, Mohammad Abdiker, said the Gulf of Aden's migration tragedy was shameful.

'This has to end'