WORLD
1 MIN READ
HIV patients in Venezuela struggle to get necessary drugs
The combination of a chronic medicine shortage and the world's highest inflation means that it's almost impossible for the average Venezuelan to get hold of the medicines they need, including potentially life-saving antiretrovirals.
HIV patients in Venezuela struggle to get necessary drugs
Many HIV patients in Venezuela have not received prescribed medicines, like precious antibiotics, in months. / TRTWorld
Emre İrenEmre İren
June 7, 2018

In Venezuela, the country currently with the world's highest rate of inflation, many people struggle to get the most basic medicines. 

For HIV-patients in need of a daily dose of drugs, the situation is serious, even life-threatening.

So far, the government has refused offers of international humanitarian aid, saying Venezuela does not need it, and that aid is part of a plan to destabilise the country.

RECOMMENDED

But the people here live in hope it will change its mind.

TRT World'sStefano Pozzebon reports from the capital, Caracas.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry