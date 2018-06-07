Top seed Simona Halep came from behind to defeat Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

Halep, who was beaten in the final at Roland Garros last year, is now two wins away from her maiden Grand Slam title and takes on Spain's Garbine Muguruza next.

"I have no pressure. I (have) played well this tournament, every match was better and better. I had tough opponents, tomorrow I face another one," Halep said after her quarter-final clash with Kerber.

Muguruza thrashed former champion Maria Sharapova to reach her fourth Grand Slam semi-final. The Spaniard was flawless in her 6-2 6-1 win and will be the firm favourite to lift the title for the second time in Paris.

"I knew it was going to be an intense match, because I hadn't played her for a long time. I knew she was a difficult player," said Muguruza, who was beaten by Sharapova in the quarter finals in 2014.

There was only one lapse, a dropped service game early in the second set, but Muguruza barely flinched before reeling off the next five games for the loss of six points.

"I wasn't thinking so much about the result, but I just was thinking about not dropping my level, not giving her a single point, and I guess that helped my performance," she said.

Rain stops men's semifinals

Defending champion Rafael Nadal faced an anxious night after rain intervened with him trailing Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in his French Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

Eleventh seed Schwartzman snapped Nadal's run of winning 37 consecutive completed sets at Roland Garros when he took the opener 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.